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Home / World / Indian High Commissioner gifts New Zealand Foreign Minister International Yoga Day T-Shirt

Indian High Commissioner gifts New Zealand Foreign Minister International Yoga Day T-Shirt

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ANI
Updated At : 03:08 PM Jun 17, 2026 IST
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Wellington [New Zealand], June 17 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to New Zealand Muanpuii Saiawi called on Winston Peters, Foreign Minister of New Zealand and presented him with International Day of Yoga T-shirt.

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Peters wished Saiawi good luck for her tenure.

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Indian Embassy said in a post on X, "High Commissioner Muanpuii Saiawi called on Rt. Hon. Winston Peters, Foreign Minister of New Zealand who wished her well for her term ahead as High Commissioner. HC presented Hon. Minister with International Day of Yoga T-shirt."

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Peters said in a post on X, "Today the Minister welcomed the new Indian High Commissioner to New Zealand, H.E. Muanpuii Saiawai. The Minister reflected on his official visits to India in 2020, 2024 & 2025 and wished Ms Saiawai well for her term ahead as High Commissioner."

Earlier on April 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the signing of India-New Zealand FTA.

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In a post on X, he said, "Today marks a landmark moment in the India-New Zealand partnership! I am delighted that the India-New Zealand FTA signed today will add unprecedented momentum to our developmental partnership. It reflects the deep trust, shared values and ambition that bind our two nations."

He added, "This agreement will greatly benefit our farmers, youth, women, MSMEs, artisans, startups, students and innovators. It will open new avenues for growth, create opportunities and deepen our synergy across sectors. The investment commitment of $20 billion by New Zealand will further strengthen our cooperation in agriculture, manufacturing, innovation and technology, paving the way for a more prosperous and dynamic future for both countries."

India on May 31 held high-level defence engagements with New Zealand and Singapore on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026 in Singapore, focusing on deepening strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

In a post on X by the Ministry of Defence, it was stated that the Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh "held productive interactions with Defence Minister of New Zealand Chris Penk and Minister for Defence of Singapore Chan Chun Sing on the sidelines of Shangri-La Dialogue 2026." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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