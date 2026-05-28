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Home / World / Indian High Commissioner inaugurates exhibition on Buddhist heritage at Vesak Festival in Sri Lanka

Indian High Commissioner inaugurates exhibition on Buddhist heritage at Vesak Festival in Sri Lanka

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ANI
Updated At : 08:35 PM May 28, 2026 IST
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Matara [Sri Lanka], May 28 (ANI): The High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, on Thursday inaugurated a special exhibition on 'Buddhist Heritage of India' during the National Vesak Festival 2026 in Matara, alongside Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

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In a post on X, the High Commissioner said that he was honoured to inaugurate the special exhibition.

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"Had the honour of inaugurating the exhibition on Indian Buddhism heritage with HE the President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and hon'ble Minister of Buddhasasana, Cultural & Religious Affairs at Matara at the launch of Vesak Festival in Sri Lanka," the post read.

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The exhibition, organised by the High Commission of India and the Consulate General of India in Hambantota in coordination with Midellawela Purana Viharaya, showcases India's rich Buddhist legacy and its cultural and spiritual links with Sri Lanka.

According to a press release by the High Commission of India in Colombo, the exhibition was formally inaugurated during the opening ceremony of the National Vesak Festival in the presence of several dignitaries, including Sri Lankan ministers, parliamentarians, senior officials, and religious leaders.

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The display features photographs of sacred Buddhist sites across India, including locations associated with the life of Lord Buddha, ancient monasteries, stupas, archaeological remains, and UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The exhibition will remain open to the public from May 27 to June 2, 2026.

It forms part of ongoing efforts by India and Sri Lanka to strengthen shared Buddhist heritage and cultural ties.

"The exhibition forms part of the continued efforts undertaken by the Government of India, High Commission of India and Indian Consulates in Sri Lanka to promote the unique shared Buddhist heritage between the two countries," the release stated.

Earlier, India had facilitated the exposition of sacred relics from Devnimori in Gujarat in Sri Lanka, which witnessed participation from over a million devotees. Relics from Sarnath and Kapilavastu have also been previously displayed in the island nation.

India had also announced a USD 15 million grant in 2020 to promote Buddhist linkages, including solar power projects for nearly 9,000 Buddhist viharas and pirivenas across Sri Lanka. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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