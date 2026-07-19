Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 19 (ANI): The Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC), High Commission of India in Dhaka, organised 'Shravan Sandhya', a monsoon musical evening, celebrating the rich musical traditions and shared cultural heritage of India and Bangladesh.

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The programme was held on Saturday at the High Commission of India in Dhaka and highlighted the cultural significance of the monsoon season, which has long inspired poets, musicians and artists across the region.

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The event showcased the beauty of the Shravan month through a curated selection of Bengali and Hindi songs, reflecting themes of nature, emotions and the enduring influence of the rainy season in Indian and Bengali literary and musical traditions.

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The evening featured Hindustani classical music performances by eminent Bangladeshi artists Guru Anil Kumar Saha and Aloke Kumar Sen, followed by a Rabindra Sangeet performance by renowned Tagore exponent Chanchal Khan.

Guru Anil Kumar Saha, a distinguished Bangladeshi classical vocalist and music guru, presented his expertise in Hindustani classical music. Known for his contribution to preserving and promoting classical traditions, Saha has trained several accomplished musicians and played a significant role in nurturing young vocalists in Bangladesh.

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Aloke Kumar Sen, a respected Bangladeshi vocalist, enthralled the audience with his performances in Hindustani classical and semi-classical music. His repertoire includes ghazals, Rabindra Sangeet and modern Bengali songs, earning him recognition in Bangladesh and abroad.

Chanchal Khan, a noted Rabindra Sangeet exponent, researcher and educator, presented soulful interpretations of Rabindranath Tagore's compositions. His efforts towards the preservation and promotion of Tagore's musical legacy have earned him widespread appreciation.

The artists performed a range of monsoon-themed Bengali and Hindi compositions, creating an evocative musical experience that celebrated the shared cultural connections between India and Bangladesh.

The IGCC said the programme was part of its continued efforts towards cultural diplomacy, promoting artistic exchanges and strengthening mutual understanding between the people of the two countries through the performing arts. (ANI)

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