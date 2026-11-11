Indian IIT talent thrives in Japan’s MIRAI-Setu programme as nations near 75th anniversary

Tokyo [Japan], November 11 (ANI): 2027 is the 75th anniversary year of diplomatic relations between India and Japan.

The Japanese Government, academia and private companies operate the “Foster System = MIRAI - Setu” for Indian students. It remarkably cultivates every student's capability.

From October, 40 Indian students and graduates stayed in Japan for one month. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs invited them to learn and investigate their concerns at universities and private companies, mainly in the Kyushu and Kansai areas. Every university and private company is very welcoming because they are from IIT and IIIT and have exceptional knowledge.

On October 29, they visited Hamamatsu city in Shizuoka Prefecture. At Shizuoka University, they received lectures from professors and senior Indian students of Shizuoka University. Since 2015, many foreign students have studied there, and 44 Indian students have been employed by Japanese companies.

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Associate Professor of Shizuoka University Yuko Ryan explains its system: “In 2015, the ‘Asia Bridge Program’ started to receive foreign students. Fortunately, science and technology professors support education.

“The big advantage of Shizuoka University is having excellent companies in this area. It provides an opportunity to communicate with real industry.

“Also, Hamamatsu city is positive about accepting high-level foreign talent.

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“Shizuoka University intends to foster high-level Indian talent and accelerate mutual activity between India and Japan.”

This “Foster System” is supported by the Indian side.

Assistant Professor Dr Asnish Singh Parihar said, “In the last year, I participated in this programme. Including faculty, we contribute to this programme. For about one month, I followed students. They grow up to clarify their future job image through this experience.”

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Several IIT students expressed their real thoughts.

IIT student Shubhankit Tewari said, “This programme is very good. Especially, I learned at Murata Manufacturing and was invited to the Fukui factory. It was a big factory and stimulated me to focus on automotive component production.”

Student Harsh Singh said, “Every experience was good. Business policy is respective. I will work for a Japanese company to compensate for the shortage of workers. My concern is focusing on Koizumi in Osaka because it has the plan to develop in India. I will contribute to realising successful business in India for Koizumi.”

Student Alan Royce said, “I am interested in Japanese companies’ traditions, especially lifetime employment and digital transformation.”

Student Nandhini Sriram said, “I got great hospitality to participate. Comparing other students, I have a big advantage in developing future possibilities. I am interested in the EV sector. So, I am happy to visit Suzuki HQ.”

At Suzuki HQ, students were guided through a group discussion involving Suzuki staff. Its theme was “How to solve the vehicle situation in local India?” Students answered, “The solution is transition to EV, solar power energy system and supply, infrastructure construction and so on.”

Students introduced realistic plans which surprised Suzuki staff. Students hope their plans will be realised by Maruti Suzuki and Indian society.

The “organiser”, Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Fuminori Yokote, said:

“One of the initial challenges was language. However, the students have successfully demonstrated outstanding communication skills and intellectual strength, making a very positive impression on everyone they have met.

“We will continue this programme, and I very much hope that the students will build on the personal relationships they have developed with the people they met in Japan during this programme.”

The hospitality of the Japanese Government, academia and private companies provokes the interest of Indian students and strengthens ties between India and Japan. (ANI)

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