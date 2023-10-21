Indian in UAE wins jackpot, to get Rs 5.5L a month

Dubai: Magesh Kumar Natarajan on Friday became the first winner outside the UAE of a new raffle draw that will earn him more than Rs 5.5 lakh every month for the next 25 years. Natarajan, 49, won the FAST5 Grand Prize of Emirates Draw. The project manager in Ambur, Tamil Nadu, is the first global grand prize winner and the first winner outside the UAE. PTI
Italian PM announces separation from partner
Rome: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni has announced that she is separating from her partner and the father of her young daughter after nearly a decade together. In a statement on social media, Meloni said her path had diverged from Andrea Giambruno “for some time.” The announcement came after Giambruno, an on-air television personality, was caught on audio seemingly making lewd remarks to colleagues. AP
ISRO successfully conducts test vehicle mission ahead of human space flight programme
Following a two-hour delay and nerve-wracking moments after ...
Biden admn proposes changes in H-1B visa programme to improve efficiency
The rules have been proposed without changing the Congress-m...
Scores killed in attack on Gaza church; Yemen fires missiles
Israel orders evacuation of largest town near Lebanon
Pay Rs 30 lakh for death due to cleaning of sewers: Supreme Court to govt
347 persons died while cleaning sewers, septic tanks in Indi...