icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Indian injured from falling missile debris in Abu Dhabi

Indian injured from falling missile debris in Abu Dhabi

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:10 AM Mar 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 23 (ANI): The Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Monday that an Indian national suffered minor injuries from falling debris after the UAE's air defence systems successfully intercepted a ballistic missile targeting the country's capital.

Advertisement

The incident occurred in Abu Dhabi's Al Shawamekh area, it said.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said, "Relevant authorities in Abu Dhabi have responded to an incident involving debris falling in the Al Shawamekh area following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems. The incident resulted in a minor injury to an Indian national. The public is reminded to obtain information from official sources only and avoid spreading rumours or unverified information."

Advertisement

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday said its air defence systems intercepted multiple Iranian aerial threats, including 25 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 4 ballistic missiles, amid continuing West Asia conflict.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said, "UAE Air Defences engaged Iranian Ballistic and Cruise Missiles and UAVs Attacks," intercepting 25 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 4 ballistic missiles in the latest wave of Iranian "attacks".

Advertisement

The ministry also released cumulative figures of attacks since the "onset of the blatant Iranian aggression."

According to the statement, 1,773 UAVs, 15 cruise missiles, and 345 ballistic missiles have been recorded to be intercepted since the start of the escalation.

Earlier, the United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Defence announced that the nation's military capabilities are actively engaged in defensive operations following a fresh wave of aerial attacks on Sunday morning. According to an official statement from the Ministry, the country's air defences are "currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran."

The engagement followed a comprehensive disclosure by the UAE Ministry of Defence on Saturday, which revealed that the country's air defence systems have intercepted hundreds of aerial threats since the beginning of the conflict in West Asia. These include 341 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,748 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) originating from Iran. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts