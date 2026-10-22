Indian injured in drone attack targeting Shaybah oilfield in Saudi Arabia

An Indian national was injured in a drone attack at Shaybah oilfield in Saudi Arabia, officials said, amid an escalation in strikes by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels on key infrastructure in the kingdom.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said it is in touch with Saudi authorities and awaiting further details about the incident, which took place on Wednesday.

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"The Embassy has learnt that one Indian national was injured in an attack at Shaybah oilfield today," it said in a social media post.

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The mission said it would provide all necessary assistance to the injured Indian national.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Energy, air defences intercepted a drone as it attempted to target one of the facilities at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah field on Wednesday morning.

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"Air defences thwarted an attempt to target the Shaybah field, with two deaths and two injuries among residents resulting from shrapnel falling after the interception," it said in a statement.

The interception resulted in a fire in a vehicle belonging to a contractor working at the oilfield, outside the facility's perimeter, the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, quoting an official source at the Ministry of Energy.

There was no impact on operations, it said.

The incident resulted in the death of two residents, a Filipino and a Nepali national, while two others, a Pakistani and an Indian, were injured, it said.

The competent authorities responded to the incident and took the necessary measures, it said.

Shaybah is a major oilfield operated by state-owned Saudi Aramco in the Rub' al-Khali desert in southeastern Saudi Arabia, near the border with the United Arab Emirates. The field is a significant part of the kingdom's oil production infrastructure.

Saudi authorities have not publicly identified the party responsible for the attempted attack.

However, the incident comes amid a renewed campaign of drone and missile attacks by Houthi rebels, who have intensified their hostilities against Saudi Arabia, targeting airports, energy facilities and other critical infrastructure.

The Houthis, who control large parts of northern Yemen, have been engaged in a long-running conflict with Yemen's internationally recognised government, which is backed by a Saudi-led coalition.

The Shaybah incident follows a deadly attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh earlier this month, in which one Indian national was killed and several others were injured.

India has strongly condemned the attacks on Saudi Arabia, particularly those targeting civilian facilities and infrastructure, and called for an immediate end to the hostilities.

The Indian Embassy has issued advisories urging Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain alert, follow instructions from local authorities and take shelter indoors during aerial attacks.

It has also cautioned them against filming or sharing images and videos of drone or missile interceptions and their impact sites, warning that doing so could attract legal consequences under Saudi law.

Saudi Arabia hosts a large Indian community, with millions of Indian nationals employed across various sectors.

According to the Indian mission, the Indian community in Saudi Arabia numbers at approximately 2.74 million and is a living bridge between the two countries.