Indian IT professional killed after vehicle swept away in Kansas flash floods

A 33-year-old Indian IT professional was killed after his vehicle was swept away by severe flash floodwaters in the US state of Kansas, authorities said.

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Venkatesh Doppalapudi was an H-1B visa holder residing in Omaha, Nebraska.

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He was reportedly driving back north from Houston on Saturday afternoon when his vehicle encountered flash flooding caused by severe storms that dropped more than 6 inches of rain across south-central Kansas.

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The Consulate General of India in Houston has expressed condolences and confirmed it is working closely with local authorities.

“The Consulate is in touch with the family and close contacts and is coordinating with the relevant authorities to provide all possible assistance,” the mission said in a statement.

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According to the Sumner County Sheriff's Office, emergency units responded to the 600 block of South Oliver Road near Wellington, Kansas, after eyewitnesses reported seeing a vehicle get submerged near a bridge with someone still trapped inside.

Extreme currents initially prevented rescue teams from entering the water safely. Following an intensive multi-agency search involving a Kansas Highway Patrol Air Unit and police drones, Doppalapudi's body was recovered on Sunday.

The Houston Consulate is currently coordinating with Kansas state law enforcement and family representatives to complete necessary legal formalities and facilitate the repatriation of the mortal remains.