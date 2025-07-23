Indian medical team arrives Dhaka to support for burn victims

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 23 (ANI): A medical team on Wednesday evening arrived in Dhaka to provide support for burn victims of the recent fighter jet crash in the Diabari area of Bangladesh's capital.

Advertisement

"The medical team has landed", an official of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka told ANI.

"Doctors have come from the top burn treatment specialized hospitals in India - Ram Monohar Lohia Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi," he added, without elaborating.

Advertisement

According to the Bangladesh Chief Adviser's Press Wing, the death toll in the crash incident has risen to 29 and injured 69, mostly students were admitted to various hospitals in the capital Dhaka. Injured others were teachers, school staff, fire fighter, police, army, maid, electrician, others.

Death toll may rise again as among the injured 25 patients are serious conditions with burn injury, a doctor said.

Advertisement

On July 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed condolences at the loss of lives in the tragic air crash in Dhaka and had conveyed assurances of support and assistance.

A Bangladesh Air Force F-7 fighter jet crashed into the Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka on Monday afternoon.

The jet was being piloted by Bangladeshi Air Force Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Towkir Islam Sagar, who had also died in the crash. According to the Chief Adviser's Press Wing, the death toll in the crash incident has risen to 29 and the number of injured are 69. Most of the injured are student who are now admitted in various hospitals in capital Dhaka. Injured others were teachers, school staff, firefighters, police, army, maids, electricians, and others.

Death toll may rise again, as among the injured, 25 patients have serious conditions with burn injury, a doctor said.

Meanwhile, in Dhaka, the authorities have continued to restrict access to National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery to maintain order and ensure uninterrupted medical care for the victims of the Uttara plane crash, reported the Daily Star. The measures have been taken to avoid unnecessary noise and crowds, according to the hospital officials. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)