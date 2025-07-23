DT
Home / World / Indian medical team to visit Dhaka shortly to support for burn victims; death toll rises to 29

Indian medical team to visit Dhaka shortly to support for burn victims; death toll rises to 29

ANI
Updated At : 02:45 PM Jul 23, 2025 IST
Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 23 (ANI): A medical team is likely to visit Dhaka shortly to support burn victims of the recent fighter jet crash in the Diabari area of Bangladesh's capital, Indian High Commission in Dhaka said on Wednesday.

According to the Chief Adviser's Press Wing, the death toll in the crash incident has risen to 29 and the number of injured are 69. Most of the injured are student who are now admitted in various hospitals in capital Dhaka. Injured others were teachers, school staff, firefighters, police, army, maids, electricians, and others.

Death toll may rise again, as among the injured, 25 patients have serious conditions with burn injury, a doctor said.

Meanwhile, in Dhaka, the authorities have continued to restrict access to National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery to maintain order and ensure uninterrupted medical care for the victims of the Uttara plane crash, reported the Daily Star. The measures have been taken to avoid unnecessary noise and crowds, according to the hospital officials.

On July 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed condolences at the loss of lives in the tragic air crash in Dhaka and had conveyed assurances of support and assistance.

"A team of burn-specialist Doctors and Nurses with necessary medical support are scheduled to visit Dhaka shortly to treat the victims", the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a Facebook post.

"They will make an assessment of the condition of patients with recommendations for further treatment and specialised care in India as necessary", it added.

"Additional medical teams may also follow depending on their preliminary assessment and treatment", Indian High Commission said.

A Bangladesh Air Force F-7 fighter jet crashed into the Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka on Monday afternoon.

The jet was being piloted by Bangladeshi Air Force Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Towkir Islam Sagar, who had also died in the crash. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

