Indian Mission in UK reaches out to students over 'modern slavery' fears

London, February 10
The Indian High Commission here on Friday appealed for students to contact the mission for help and counselling amid fears that over 50 of them may have become victims of modern slavery while working at care homes in North Wales.
- More than 50 Indian students identified as potential victims of modern slavery, as per the GLAA report
- Succeeded in getting a court order against five individuals for labour abuse, as per reports
The Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), a UK government intelligence and investigative agency for labour exploitation, reported earlier this week that it had succeeded in getting a court order against five individuals for labour abuse.
The GLAA said it has identified “more than 50 Indian students as being potential victims of modern slavery and labour abuse over the last 14 months” in relation to the case.
“We were concerned to read this news. Indian students who have suffered this, please contact us at [email protected], we will provide help/counselling. We assure you of confidentiality in our response,” the Commission tweeted.
