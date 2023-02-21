Indian Mission opens youth corner in Bangladesh

PTI

Dhaka: The Indian High Commission inaugurated the Bangladesh Youth Delegation (BYD) Corner in the Indian Cultural Centre in Gulshan as a part of the Commission’s outreach initiatives to engage with the youth of Bangladesh. IANS

India gives 20 dialysis machines to Nepal

Kathmandu: India on Monday handed over the first tranche of the 200 kidney dialysis machines to the Government of Nepal as part of its effort to develop the health infrastructure in the Himalayan nation, as per official reports.