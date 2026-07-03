Indian missions in Australia, UAE, Kuwait continue offering limited consular services; outsourcing on hold as matter is subjudice: MEA

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday clarified that Indian missions in Australia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) continue to offer limited consular services, despite reports suggesting a complete suspension.

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Addressing a weekly media briefing, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the operations of the outsourcing agencies supporting these services have been put on hold due to ongoing legal proceedings.

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Responding to a query by ANI regarding reports of service suspensions in these three countries, Jaiswal said, "Our missions in the concerned countries - Australia, Kuwait, and the UAE- continue to offer limited consular services."

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He further explained that the disruption is linked to the administrative transition and legal challenges regarding the outsourcing contracts.

"The operations of the outsourcing agency in these countries supporting consular services rendered by our missions have been kept on hold as the matter is presently subjudice," the spokesperson added.

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The Ministry emphasized that it is currently waiting for further legal clarity. "We await directions from the honourable high court," Jaiswal stated.

The suspension of routine services through private outsourcing partners like VFS Global and BLS International has led to Indian missions directly handling emergency and essential cases. In the UAE, a planned transition to a new service provider, Alhind Tours and Travels LLC, which was scheduled for July 1, has been caught in a legal dispute in Indian court.

Similar contractual uncertainties have impacted the processing of visas, passports, and attestation services in Australia and Kuwait.

While routine applications through outsourcing centres remain on hold, Indian nationals in these countries have been advised to contact the respective missions directly for emergency consular assistance.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday announced new consular service rules for Indian expats in the UAE.

In a press release on Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said that due to administrative reasons, both the Embassy and the Indian Consulate in Dubai will start providing consular services, which cover passport, visa, attestation and miscellaneous services, in a limited manner from their own premises from July 2.

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi had on June 19 announced a change in the outsourced service provider handling Indian passport, visa and consular services across the United Arab Emirates.

According to an official statement, the service providers, BLS International Services Limited and SGIVS Global, will continue to accept and process applications until June 30, 2026. Following the completion of a tendering and selection process, Al Hind Tours and Travels LLC had been appointed as the new outsourced service provider for Indian passport, visa and consular services in the UAE.

The transition, it said will take effect from July 1, 2026 and from that date, all applications for Indian passport, visa and consular services will be accepted through designated centres operated by Al Hind Tours and Travels.

In November 2025, Alhind Tours & Travels won the new contract following a competitive bidding process.

Two unsuccessful bidders have challenged the Indian government's decision to award consular service contracts for the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Australia to Alhind Tours & Travels.

The case is currently being heard in the Delhi High Court. (ANI)

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