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Home / World / Indian, Mongolian troops conduct weapon handling drills during Exercise NOMADIC ELEPHANT 

Indian, Mongolian troops conduct weapon handling drills during Exercise NOMADIC ELEPHANT 

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ANI
Updated At : 03:02 PM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Indian and Mongolian troops carried out intensive training activities, including weapon handling, firing and room intervention drills, as part of the ongoing 18th edition of India-Mongolia Joint Military Exercise NOMADIC ELEPHANT 2026 in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, the Indian Army said.

The exercise is being conducted at the Foreign Training Node in Pithoragarh from September 21 to October 3, with troops of the Indian Army and Mongolian Armed Forces undertaking training aimed at enhancing interoperability, tactical proficiency and mutual understanding.

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As part of the ongoing training, Mongolian Armed Forces personnel underwent weapon handling and firing training on small arms systems. The training covered weapon familiarisation, safety drills, loading and unloading procedures, aiming techniques and firing practices.

The Indian Army said structured practical sessions enabled Mongolian personnel to familiarise themselves with the weapons while reinforcing safe, confident and disciplined weapon handling.

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The Indian Army contingent also conducted a demonstration of Room Intervention Drills, covering systematic entry, room clearance, coordinated movement, communication, fire discipline and casualty evacuation techniques.

The demonstration highlighted the importance of teamwork, precision and situational awareness during operations in built-up areas, the Army said.

Mongolian Armed Forces personnel subsequently joined their Indian counterparts for hands-on training, facilitating an exchange of operational practices and strengthening tactical-level interoperability between the two contingents.

The Mongolian Armed Forces personnel also showcased their martial traditions through demonstrations of Mongolian Classical Wrestling (Bökh) and unarmed combat.

The demonstrations featured traditional wrestling techniques, controlled grappling and close-combat movements, highlighting strength, agility, discipline and battlefield resilience.

The Indian Army said the activities provided an insight into Mongolia’s martial heritage while also contributing to professional interaction, mutual learning and camaraderie between the two contingents.

The 18th edition of NOMADIC ELEPHANT 2026 is focused on improving interoperability, tactical proficiency and mutual understanding between the Indian Army and Mongolian Armed Forces through intensive joint training. The last edition of the exercise was conducted at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, in May–June 2025. The Indian Army and the Mongolian Armed Forces are represented by 45 personnel each.

Last year, the 17th edition of the India-Mongolia Joint Military Exercise NOMADIC ELEPHANT concluded on June 13th, 2025, at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, along with Lieutenant General Pushpendra Singh, Director General Operational Logistics and Strategic Movement, attended the closing ceremony. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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