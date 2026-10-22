Indian national among 2 killed in attack on Saudi Arabia’s Dammam airport; 2 Indians injured

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 22 (ANI): An Indian national was among two people killed in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Saudi Arabia’s Dammam, while two other Indian nationals were injured, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said on Thursday, citing Saudi authorities.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said, "Saudi authorities have informed that one Indian national was among two people who unfortunately lost their lives in the attack on Dammam airport yesterday night and two Indian nationals were injured."

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Saudi authorities have informed that one Indian national was among two people who unfortunately lost their lives in the attack on Dammam airport yesterday night and two Indian nationals were injured. We are ascertaining further details and contacting the affected families. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased and we wish speedy recovery of the injured. @MEAIndia — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) October 22, 2026

The Embassy said it was ascertaining further details and contacting the affected families.

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"We are ascertaining further details and contacting the affected families. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased and we wish speedy recovery of the injured," the Embassy added.

According to a supplementary statement issued by Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation on Thursday, the death toll from the attack on the airport on Wednesday evening rose to two following the confirmation of an additional fatality. The deceased were identified as a Saudi citizen and an Indian resident.

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#بيان إلحاقي بشأن الاعتداء على مطار الملك فهد الدولي بالدمام. #الطيران_المدني https://t.co/TjboRE2d4I — هيئة الطيران المدني (@ksagaca) October 22, 2026

The authority said the number of injured remained at eight, comprising one Saudi citizen, two Indian residents, two Yemeni residents, two Bangladeshi residents and one Nepali resident.

"Their injuries range from minor to severe, and they are currently receiving necessary medical care in several hospitals," the authority said in its statement.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation also said that efforts were underway in coordination with the relevant security authorities to assess the damage and implement measures to ensure the safety of passengers and airport staff.

"The Authority confirms ongoing efforts--in full integration and coordination with the relevant security authorities--to assess damages, implement all necessary measures to ensure the safety of passengers and airport staff, and maintain the security and safety of the Kingdom’s civil aviation system," the statement said.

The authority further confirmed that airport operations had resumed and air traffic had returned to normal following the attack.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening, October 21, at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. Saudi authorities said investigations and damage assessments were ongoing, with security agencies coordinating measures to ensure the safety of airport operations and personnel.

Earlier, the US Department of State refuted media reports claiming a broader drawdown across the Persian Gulf, clarifying that the ordered departure for non-emergency personnel and family members applies strictly to US diplomatic posts in Saudi Arabia.

Addressing reportage alleging that the US is preparing to issue departure orders across multiple Gulf embassies, Department of State Spokesperson Tommy Pigott explicitly refuted the scope of the reported measures.

"This is inaccurate. The U.S. Department of State issued an ordered departure for non-emergency U.S. government employees and their family members in Saudi Arabia only," he wrote in a post on X.

Highlighting the specific security drivers behind the decision, Pigott pointed to escalating aggression by Iranian-backed Houthi forces targeting civilian infrastructure within the Kingdom.

"Iranian-supported Houthis have increasingly engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties and severe travel disruptions," he added.

Reaffirming the administration's commitment to diplomatic personnel safety, Pigott concluded, "The safety and security of Department personnel and their families remain our highest priority, and we will continue to take all necessary steps to protect and support them."

This comes amid ongoing tensions in the region in light of the recent attacks on airport facilities.

October 10, 13 people, including an Indian national, were killed and hundreds were injured in a deadly attack on King Khalid International Airport. Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) had earlier reported 12 fatalities and 309 injuries from the incident in a statement issued on October 11. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh subsequently confirmed the death of an Indian national who had been injured in the attack.

There were a series of attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport and Abha International Airport on October 6 and 7, which GACA said had resulted in three deaths and 36 injuries. Airport operations were temporarily suspended as authorities assessed the damage and carried out safety inspections in coordination with relevant agencies. (ANI)

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