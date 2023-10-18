Indian national of Chinese origin arrested for carrying 3.15 million Nepalese rupees illegally: Police

Kathmandu, October 18
An Indian national of Chinese origin was arrested on Tuesday by the Nepalese authorities for carrying 3.15 million Nepalese rupees in different foreign currencies without proper documentation, a senior police official said.
Thinle Chhoden was arrested from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport where he arrived from China’s Sichuan province and was carrying a total of 16,420 USD, 54,451 Chinese Yuan and 5,000 Indian rupees.
“Police arrested Thinle Chhoden from the Tribhuvan International Airport after he arrived there from Sichuan Province of China with large amount of foreign currencies,” the official said.
He said that the man was about to leave for Delhi from TIA as he was caught by the police.
“He has been kept in custody in the Police Circle Gaushala for carrying out further investigations,” he said.
The amount confiscated from the passenger totals Rs 3.15 million, according to the police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US President Joe Biden arrives in Tel Aviv as Israel-Hamas war enters 12th day
The US President was received by PM Netanyahu at the airport
After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame
Hamas blames an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli militar...
Diwali gift for govt employees, 4% dearness allowance hike cleared by Cabinet
The cabinet is also learnt to have cleared the proposal of h...
2 BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu
The firing incident will be taken up with the Pakistan Range...
Adani Group ‘fleecing’ people: Rahul Gandhi
Was addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters