Indian national of Chinese origin arrested for carrying 3.15 million Nepalese rupees illegally: Police

PTI

Kathmandu, October 18

An Indian national of Chinese origin was arrested on Tuesday by the Nepalese authorities for carrying 3.15 million Nepalese rupees in different foreign currencies without proper documentation, a senior police official said.

Thinle Chhoden was arrested from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport where he arrived from China’s Sichuan province and was carrying a total of 16,420 USD, 54,451 Chinese Yuan and 5,000 Indian rupees.

“Police arrested Thinle Chhoden from the Tribhuvan International Airport after he arrived there from Sichuan Province of China with large amount of foreign currencies,” the official said.

He said that the man was about to leave for Delhi from TIA as he was caught by the police.

“He has been kept in custody in the Police Circle Gaushala for carrying out further investigations,” he said.

The amount confiscated from the passenger totals Rs 3.15 million, according to the police.

#China