DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Indian nationals sentenced to death in Indonesia: Delhi HC directs Consulate, MEA to intervene

Indian nationals sentenced to death in Indonesia: Delhi HC directs Consulate, MEA to intervene

Advocate Ashish Dixit, Standing Counsel for the Central Government and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), accepted the notice on behalf of the respondents and requested time to obtain instructions in the matter.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:01 PM May 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): While addressing a plea concerning the death penalty handed down by an Indonesian court to three Indian nationals, the Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Indian Consulate in Indonesia to take necessary measures to ensure that the convicted individuals receive proper legal representation and appropriate assistance in pursuing appellate remedies.

Additionally, the Consulate has been instructed to facilitate communication between the convicted individuals and their families in India.

Advocate Ashish Dixit, Standing Counsel for the Central Government and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), accepted the notice on behalf of the respondents and requested time to obtain instructions in the matter.

Advertisement

Justice Sachin Datta, presiding over the case, scheduled the next hearing for May 6, 2025, and directed the MEA to engage with the Indonesian government diplomatically to protect the rights of the Indian nationals under applicable international conventions or bilateral agreements, if any.

The case involves a petition filed by the spouses of three Indian nationals--Raju Muthukumaran, Selvadurai Dinakaran, and Govindasamy Vimalkandhan--who were sentenced to death by an Indonesian court for narcotics-related offences.

Advertisement

According to the plea, the three men were employed at a shipyard when they were detained by the Indonesian Narcotics Department for possession of narcotics.

Subsequently, they were convicted and sentenced to death under Indonesian law, as per the judgment of the Tanjung Balai Karimun District Court dated April 25, 2025.

The petitioners, wives of the convicted individuals, contend that their husbands are the sole breadwinners of their families and lack the financial means to pursue the prescribed appellate remedy in Indonesia.

They further highlight that the limitation period for filing an appeal is extremely strict, necessitating urgent legal action following the judgment. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper