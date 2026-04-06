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Home / World / Indian Naval Ship Trikand calls at Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania

Indian Naval Ship Trikand calls at Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania

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ANI
Updated At : 05:50 AM Apr 06, 2026 IST
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Dar-es-Salaam [Tanzania], April 6 (ANI): INS Trikand, a frontline guided missile frigate of the Indian Navy, arrived at Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania, as part of its ongoing deployment in the South West Indian Ocean Region. The visit aims to strengthen maritime cooperation and enhance bilateral ties between India and Tanzania.

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Engagements during the port call include professional interactions - joint training activities with the Tanzania Navy to enhance interoperability and maritime cooperation. In addition, a range of social and community engagements are planned, including friendly sports fixtures and yoga. A cultural evening will also be hosted onboard, fostering goodwill and people-to-people connections, according to a release.

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Critical stores ferried from India will be handed over during the visit.

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Captain Sachin Kulkarni, Commanding Officer of the ship, will call on senior dignitaries of the Tanzania People's Defence Forces and the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania, the release stated.

The port call by INS Trikand is aligned with India's vision of MAHASAGAR - Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions.

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Last Week, INS Trikand, a frontline guided missile frigate of the Indian Navy, concluded her port call at Maputo, Mozambique on March 29.

During the stay, joint training and professional engagements were conducted, strengthening interoperability and maritime cooperation.

HADR relief material from India was handed over in the presence of Ussene Hilario Isse, Health Minister of the Republic of Mozambique, Robert Shetkintong, High Commissioner of India to Mozambique, and other senior government and military functionaries. A medical camp was also conducted at the Mozambique Navy Hospital.

Capt Sachin Kulkarni, Commanding Officer, called on the High Commissioner of India to Mozambique.

On departure, the ship undertook joint EEZ surveillance and training activities with personnel from the Mozambique Navy embarked on board, prior to proceeding for planned operational deployment.

The port call reflects India's vision of MAHASAGAR - Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region, and reinforces the Indian Navy's commitment to remain the preferred security partner and first responder in the Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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