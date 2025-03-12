Indian Navy contingent takes part in National Day parade of Mauritius

Port Louis [Mauritius], March 12 (ANI): The Indian Navy contingent participated in the National Day parade of Mauritius on Wednesday.

PM Modi was seen saluting the contingent as it passed by, bearing a placard with "India" written on it and holding a tricolor. The Indian Navy helicopter was seen flying past at the Mauritius National Day Parade, as thousands looked on.

The marching contingent and the Helicopter were part of the crew of INS Imphal that is in Mauritius to be part of the national day celebration

During her stay at Port Louis, the ship is participating in several training and cultural exchanges, including cross-training visits, friendly sports fixtures and community outreach activities. These activities aim to strengthen bilateral ties and maritime security cooperation between the two countries. A joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance and exercise with MCGS ships is also planned.

Captain Kamal Kumar Choudhury said, " It is a matter of immense pride and honour for me and my crew to represent India at the 57th National Day celebration of the Republic of Mauritius. This is in keeping with a long-standing tradition of Indian warships and aircraft participating in these celebrations over the years...today's parade, we have a marching contingent, naval band and two helicopters who will be participating in the flypast...we are here from 10th to 14th March."

PM Modi is the Chief Guest at Mauritius' National Day for the second time, an honour he first received in 2015. This rare repeat invitation underscores India's special relationship with Mauritius, rooted in shared history, culture, and diaspora ties.

His 2023 invitation to France's Bastille Day Parade was another defining moment, symbolizing India's growing military and strategic partnership with France. The sight of Indian tri-services marching down the Champs-Elysees alongside French troops reinforced India's role in global geopolitics.

In 2022, PM Modi visited Lumbini, Nepal, for Buddha Jayanti celebrations, emphasizing India's historical connection to Buddhism and its shared heritage with Nepal. His visit reinforced India's role in promoting cultural and spiritual ties across the region.

In 2021, Bangladesh invited PM Modi to its National Day celebrations, marking 50 years of its independence--an event closely tied to India's role in its liberation. His visit reaffirmed India's commitment to regional stability and shared prosperity.

In 2017, his visit to Sri Lanka for International Vesak Day highlighted India's leadership in civilizational and cultural diplomacy. By reaffirming India's role as a custodian of Buddhist heritage, he strengthened spiritual and diplomatic ties with Buddhist-majority nations. (ANI)

