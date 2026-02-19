Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti held bilateral interaction with Commander of the German Fleet and Supporting Forces Vice Admiral Axel Deertz on the sidelines of Exercise MILAN and the International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam.

Advertisement

According to the Indian Navy, their interaction focused on enhanced cooperation, professional exchanges, and sustained maritime engagements between India and Germany.

Advertisement

The Indian Navy spokesperson wrote on X, "As leadership interactions progressed at Visakhapatnam, VAdm Tarun Sobti, DCNS, engaged with VAdm Axel Deertz, Commander of the German Fleet and Supporting Forces. The interaction highlighted avenues for enhanced cooperation, professional exchanges, and sustained maritime engagements, with continued interactions during MILAN 2026. The presence of the German Navy P-8 maritime patrol aircraft reflected growing operational convergence and interoperability between the two navies."

Advertisement

VAdm Tarun Sobti also met Maldives' Commandant of the Coast Guard, Brigadier General Mohamed Saleem, to further reinforce the resolve to promote regional maritime security.

The Indian Navy spokesperson said, "Underscoring the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean Region, VAdm Tarun Sobti, DCNS, engaged in a bilateral meeting with Brigadier General Mohamed Saleem, Commandant Coast Guard, MNDF, Republic of Maldives."

Advertisement

"The interaction highlighted the strong and enduring maritime partnership between India and Maldives, focusing on advancing cooperation and broadening professional exchanges. Continued engagements during MILAN 2026 further reinforced the shared resolve to promote regional maritime security and stability. The participation of the MNDF Coast Guard Ship Huravee reflected Maldives' commitment to enhancing interoperability and deepening collaborative efforts at sea," the Indian Navy added on X.

Earlier, at International Fleet Review (IFR) 2026, the Indian Navy showcased multi-domain operational capability through search and rescue drills, operational readiness demonstrations by MARCOS, and dynamic maritime manoeuvres. Iconic platforms, including INS Vikrant and the Indian Navy, were showcased to highlight India's combat preparedness and indigenous maritime power.

The IFR 2026, one of the largest naval events in independent India, is set to feature 71 ships, including 19 foreign warships, with representation from 65 nations during the Exercise MILAN. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)