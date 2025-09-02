DT
Home / World / Indian Navy's first training squadron arrives at Seychelles' Port Victoria

Indian Navy's first training squadron arrives at Seychelles' Port Victoria

ANI
Updated At : 06:40 PM Sep 02, 2025 IST
Port Victoria [Seychelles], September 2 (ANI): In a significant step towards strengthening maritime ties and fostering 'Bridges of Friendship', the ships of the Indian Navy's First Training Squadron (1TS), comprising INS Tir, INS Shardul, and CGS Sarathi, arrived at Port Victoria, Seychelles, on September 1.

The squadron is currently on a long-range training deployment in the South West Indian Ocean Region, aimed at training young naval minds while enhancing bilateral cooperation with friendly nations, according to the release.

The arrival at port was marked with a ceremonial welcome by the Seychelles Defence Force (SDF) band, emphasising strong maritime ties between the two nations.

The release further stated that the Indian Navy's ceremonial Guard and Band were paraded onboard 1TS with equal solidarity.

During the visit, Senior Officer 1TS Capt. Tijo K. Joseph is scheduled to call on important dignitaries in the Ministry of the Seychelles Government, senior officers of the SDF, and the Indian High Commission.

During the port call, professional exchanges, cross-deck visits, and training interactions with SDF personnel are planned. As part of cultural exchanges and community engagement, yoga sessions, Naval Band performances, sports fixtures, and social outreach programs are scheduled.

The deployment of 1TS to Seychelles is the third port call of Indian Navy ships to Seychelles in 2025.

This highlights the Indian Navy's robust bilateral engagement and maritime partnership aligned with the broader vision of MAHASAGAR in the Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

