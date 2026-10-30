Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 30 (ANI): Ships of the Indian Navy's First Training Squadron (1TS), comprising INS Tir, INS Sujata and Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarathi, departed Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Thursday after completing a port call that featured bilateral engagements, training interactions and community outreach activities, the Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

The port call culminated in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Sri Lankan Navy ship SLNS Nandimithra at sea, aimed at enhancing operational coordination and interoperability between the two maritime forces.

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In a post on X on Friday, the Indian Navy said, "Ships of the #IndianNavy’s First Training Squadron - #INSTir, #INSSujata and #ICGSSarathi - departed Colombo on 29 Oct 26, continuing their long-range training deployment."

https://x.com/indiannavy/status/2116051121701806348

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"The port call featured reciprocal training visits and community outreach and culminated in a #PASSEX with SLNS Nandimithra at sea," the post added.

According to the Ministry of Defence official press release, the visit featured bilateral engagements between the Indian Navy and the Sri Lanka Navy, reinforcing defence cooperation and the maritime partnership between the two countries.

During the port call, the Senior Officer of the First Training Squadron, accompanied by the Commanding Officers of the ships, called on the Commander of the Western Naval Area of the Sri Lanka Navy. The interaction reaffirmed the close bilateral ties and the shared commitment of both navies to enhancing maritime cooperation.

As part of professional engagements, sea trainees of the First Training Squadron visited the Naval and Maritime Academy (NMA) in Trincomalee and interacted with their Sri Lankan counterparts. In a reciprocal engagement, Sri Lankan Navy cadets from the academy visited the Indian squadron's ships and gained insights into their training facilities and activities.

The Ministry of Defence said these interactions provided opportunities for the exchange of experiences and fostered professional camaraderie among the trainees of both navies.

As part of community outreach initiatives, Indian Navy personnel participated in a beach clean-up activity promoting environmental sustainability. The ships were also opened to visitors, including members of the local community and the Indian diaspora, allowing them to interact with the crew and gain insights into the Indian Navy's training and operational activities.

"The exercise facilitated coordinated maritime manoeuvres and enhanced operational coordination and interoperability between the two maritime forces," the Ministry of Defence said, referring to the PASSEX conducted with SLNS Nandimithra.

The visit reaffirmed the enduring maritime partnership between India and Sri Lanka and their shared commitment to regional maritime cooperation and capacity building, in line with the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).

Earlier, the Indian Navy's First Training Squadron concluded a three-day port call at Malé, Maldives, departing on October 24, as part of its Long Range Training Deployment.

The port call culminated in a PASSEX with Maldives Coast Guard Ship Imaduddin, enhancing operational coordination and interoperability between the two maritime forces.

The programme featured professional engagements, training interactions with the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) and community outreach activities. A blood donation camp was also organised, with over 40 personnel participating.

The port call also reaffirmed the maritime partnership between India and the Maldives and underscored the Indian Navy's commitment to regional cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region, in line with the MAHASAGAR vision. (ANI)

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