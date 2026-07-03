Hawaii [US], July 3 (ANI): The Indian Navy's P-8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance and Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) aircraft has arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, to participate in the 30th edition of the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise.

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Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) is a US military base on the island of Oahu, Hawaii.

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In a post on X, the Indian Navy spokesperson at Naval Headquarters, Captain Vivek Madhwal, stated that India's participation in one of the world's largest multinational maritime exercises reaffirmed the Navy's committment to "free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific".

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The Navy noted it as a "Bridges of Friendship" between India and the United States.

"#IndianNavy's P-8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance and Anti-Submarine Warfare aircraft has arrived in Honolulu, Hawaii, to participate in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise - #RIMPAC2026. This is one of the world's largest multinational maritime exercise, being conducted from 01 - 31 Jul 26. The deployment reaffirms Indian Navy's commitment to a free, open, inclusive and rules-based #IndoPacific while enhancing interoperability, maritime domain awareness and operational cooperation with partner navies," the post read.

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🇮🇳🤝🇺🇸 #BridgesofFriendship#IndianNavy's P-8I Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance and Anti-Submarine Warfare aircraft has arrived in Honolulu, Hawaii, to participate in the Rim of the Pacific Exercise - #RIMPAC2026. This is one of the world's largest multinational maritime… pic.twitter.com/EzOm0NYwWY — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) July 3, 2026

Earlier this year, the Indian Navy, along with its long-range maritime patrol aircraft, the P-8I Poseidon, participated in Sea Dragon 2026 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, the US Department of War said in a statement.

The Indian Navy's P81 aircraft also took part in a military drill at Joint Base Pearl Harbour in the US in the multilateral exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024.

Highlighting India's deployment in the exercise, the Navy in a post on X has written"Watch the #IndianNavy P8I coming in for landing at Joint Base Pearl Harbour, Hickam Airfield, Hawaii after undertaking Anti-Submarine Mission with @USNavy & other participating Navies during the ongoing Multilateral Exercise - #RIMPAC2024," it stated on X.

Additionally, the Indian multi-role stealth frigate INS Shivalik, mission-deployed in the South China Sea and North Pacific Ocean, had also reached Pearl Harbour in Hawaii to take part in the 29th edition of the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise in 2024.

According to the US Department of War, Rim of the Pacific, the world's premier international maritime exercise, began on June 24 in and around the Hawaiian Islands.

Known as RIMPAC, the biennial exercise marks its 30th iteration this year, featuring a multinational force of some 30,000 personnel. It provides a unique training opportunity for allies and partners to strengthen their collective capabilities and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

The Department stated that the exercise, first held in 1971, continues this year through July 31. It will cover a wide range of capabilities including amphibious operations, gunnery and missile proficiency, anti-submarine warfare, air defence exercises, military medicine, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, counter-piracy, mine clearance, explosive ordnance disposal, and diving and salvage operations. (ANI)

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