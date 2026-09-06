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Home / World / Indian NDC delegation visit marked important high-level interaction with Oman: Embassy

Indian NDC delegation visit marked important high-level interaction with Oman: Embassy

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ANI
Updated At : 02:47 PM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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Muscat [Oman], September 6 (ANI): The visit from India’s National Defence College (NDC) to Oman marked an important high-level interaction between India and Oman, the Embassy of India in Muscat stated.

A senior delegation from India’s National Defence College (NDC) undertook a journey to Oman spanning August 30 to September 3, fulfilling their Strategic Neighbourhood Study Tour, the Embassy stated on Saturday.

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Commanded by Air Vice Marshal Manish Vasantkumar Patel VM, Senior Directing Staff (Air) at NDC India, the officials engaged with diverse authorities and institutions across Muscat.

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Throughout their itinerary, members toured the Majlis A'Dawla alongside the Majlis A'Shura, holding discussions with representatives of the Oman Council.

As captured in an official release by the Embassy, “The delegation also interacted with Vice Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis Al Raisi, Chief Staff of the Sultan's Armed Forces, wherein views on mutual security interests within the purview of larger India-Oman bilateral defence cooperation were exchanged.”

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The visiting group also met with Rear Admiral Ali Abdullah Al Shidi, Commandant of the NDC Oman, conferring on matters of mutual concern encompassing academic partnership and military training.

Per the Embassy, additional meetings featured ‘fruitful’ exchanges involving the Diplomatic Academy of Oman as well as the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones.

Underscoring the significance of the diplomatic mission, the Embassy highlighted, “The visit marked an important high-level interaction between the brotherly nations of India and Oman, and fostered their shared and enduring commitment to peace, prosperity and regional stability.”

Furthermore, the delegation boarded the Shabab Oman II vessel, receiving comprehensive briefings concerning the ship, its civilizational, cultural, and diplomatic roles, alongside its international participation.

In a post on X, the Embassy stated, “The ship Shabab Oman II receives the Air Vice Marshal, Senior Advisor at the National Defence College of the Republic of India, during a visit in which he was briefed on the ship, its civilizational, cultural, and diplomatic roles, its international participation, and its diverse achievements in various fields.” (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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