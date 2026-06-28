DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Indian NGO at UNHRC urges inclusive action to eradicate extreme poverty

Indian NGO at UNHRC urges inclusive action to eradicate extreme poverty

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:33 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Geneva [Switzerland], June 28 (ANI): India-based civil society organisation Shivi Development Society has called for a more practical and inclusive approach to eradicating extreme poverty, urging the international community to focus on sustainable development, peace and stronger support for developing nations during the 62nd Session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Advertisement

Delivering an oral statement during the Interactive Dialogue with the UN Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty, Narender Kumar welcomed the report titled "The Roadmap for Eradicating Poverty Beyond Growth" and praised its vision of a "human rights economy." However, he stressed that the concept requires greater clarity and measurable indicators to assess its effectiveness.

Advertisement

The organisation noted that countries at different stages of development face distinct challenges and cautioned against adopting a one-size-fits-all approach to economic growth. It said least-developed countries and emerging economies require tailored strategies to achieve inclusive and sustainable development.

Advertisement

The statement also highlighted the growing impact of climate change, terrorism, and economic instability, warning that these factors are deepening inequalities and pushing vulnerable communities further into poverty. It emphasised that expanding social protection, creating decent work opportunities, and ensuring peace and stability are essential to reducing extreme poverty.

Calling for stronger global cooperation, Shivi Development Society urged the international community to increase development financing, facilitate technology transfer, and support locally led development initiatives to help achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Advertisement

The intervention underscored that eliminating extreme poverty requires practical implementation of human rights principles alongside sustained international support for developing nations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts