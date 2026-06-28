Indian NGO at UNHRC urges inclusive action to eradicate extreme poverty

Geneva [Switzerland], June 28 (ANI): India-based civil society organisation Shivi Development Society has called for a more practical and inclusive approach to eradicating extreme poverty, urging the international community to focus on sustainable development, peace and stronger support for developing nations during the 62nd Session of the UN Human Rights Council.

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Delivering an oral statement during the Interactive Dialogue with the UN Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty, Narender Kumar welcomed the report titled "The Roadmap for Eradicating Poverty Beyond Growth" and praised its vision of a "human rights economy." However, he stressed that the concept requires greater clarity and measurable indicators to assess its effectiveness.

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The organisation noted that countries at different stages of development face distinct challenges and cautioned against adopting a one-size-fits-all approach to economic growth. It said least-developed countries and emerging economies require tailored strategies to achieve inclusive and sustainable development.

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The statement also highlighted the growing impact of climate change, terrorism, and economic instability, warning that these factors are deepening inequalities and pushing vulnerable communities further into poverty. It emphasised that expanding social protection, creating decent work opportunities, and ensuring peace and stability are essential to reducing extreme poverty.

Calling for stronger global cooperation, Shivi Development Society urged the international community to increase development financing, facilitate technology transfer, and support locally led development initiatives to help achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

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The intervention underscored that eliminating extreme poverty requires practical implementation of human rights principles alongside sustained international support for developing nations. (ANI)

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