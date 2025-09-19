DT
Home / World / Indian NGO urges UNHRC to hold sponsors of Pahalgam terror attack accountable

ANI
Updated At : 06:10 PM Sep 19, 2025 IST
Geneva [Switzerland], September 19 (ANI): Sambhali Trust, an Indian NGO, has called on the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to ensure accountability for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 civilians were killed.

Addressing the 60th Session of the Council in Geneva, Hansraj Singh, the UN Relations Manager of Sambhali Trust, said the attack was carried out by terrorists "trained and brainwashed by state actors" who targeted victims on the basis of religion.

He described the massacre as a grave violation of the fundamental right to life and urged the Council not to distinguish between attackers and their sponsors.

"Enough is enough," Singh said, stressing that terrorism backed by state establishments undermines peace, stability, and human dignity.

The Sambhali Trust representative welcomed the UN Security Council's condemnation of the attack but pressed for stronger measures, including supporting grassroots peacebuilders, strengthening legal frameworks, and granting urgent access for UN fact-finding missions and NGOs to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Singh urged the UNHRC to use "all available legal levers" to hold perpetrators and their sponsors accountable and prevent the cycle of violence from repeating.

On April 22 this year tragedy struck Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir when Pakistan-backed terrorists brutally massacred 26 innocent civilians. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

