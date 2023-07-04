Indian-origin attorney held for $5 mn fraud

PTI

New York, July 3

A 50-year-old Indian-origin attorney and a former candidate for the US House of Representatives has been arrested in the US for allegedly defrauding an India-based company of more than $5 million and using client funds for personal expenses, the Department of Justice said.

Abhijit Das, aka “Beej”, of North Andover, was arrested last week after being indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston on June 20 on ten counts of wire fraud for allegedly diverting funds from his clients' accounts to other accounts and using the funds for personal expenses, including a yacht owned by one of his hotels, as well as $2.7 million for his home in Florida.