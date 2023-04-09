Indian-origin chef invited to King Charles' coronation

PTI

London, April 8

An Indian-origin chef, who works with a senior citizens charity in the UK, is among the British Empire Medal (BEM) winners on the royal invitation list for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation ceremony in London next month, Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday.

Manju Malhi was awarded a BEM for services to the community in London during the Covid response and will join 850 BEM recipients as well as other community champions and charity representatives at the ceremony to be held in Westminster Abbey on May 6. Malhi is a professional chef who, since 2016, has acted as Resident Chef for charity Open Age.