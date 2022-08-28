Indian-origin diplomat pens memoir

Singapore: A memoir titled ‘More Than the Eye Can See', written by Singapore's former Indian-origin diplomat and businessman Gopinath Pillai, was released at a private ceremony at the University Cultural Centre, National University of Singapore. The book frames episodes of personal struggles and accomplishments against milestones in the country's progress as a nation. PTI

Uproar in Pak city after women's park closed

bannu: The decision to close a recreation park at Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on account of spreading "obscenity and vulgarity" following protests by religious leaders triggered an uproar among women. They claim the move is illegal and are calling on the authorities to fend off pressure from hardline clerics. IANS