Indian-origin doc joins Trump’s health movement

British Indian Consultant Cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra, who has long campaigned for a more evidence-based approach to all Covid vaccines, has been appointed as an adviser to US President Donald Trump’s Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement.

Dr Malhotra, a long-term ally of MAHA leaders such as health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr and National Institutes of Health (NIH) director Dr Jay Bhattacharya, joins MAHA Action — a grassroots non-profit dedicated to research, education and changing legislation that benefits public health.

He will be relocating to Washington to join the American movement with a focus on top three priorities in his new advisory role — revising dietary guidelines, cracking down on ultra-processed foods and pushing for a moratorium on mRNA Covid vaccines.

“We absolutely can make America healthy again in this electoral term. I’m not doing this for political reasons but to reflect the evidence,” Dr Malhotra said.

Dr Malhotra graduated with a degree in medicine from the University of Edinburgh in 2001 and a CCT Cardiology from the same university in 2013. As Chief Medical Advisor to MAHA Action, the medic will not be formally employed by the US federal government but serve as a leading voice to advance its policy agenda.

It comes as he called for a halt in the use of mRNA Covid vaccines until serious health concerns are addressed. “There is a pandemic of the vaccine injured. We can’t make America healthy again if we don’t address this,” he said.

The president of the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO), Dr Ramesh Mehta CBE, welcomed the move by a member of the organisation in the UK.

“Dr Malhotra, who is a long standing member of BAPIO, has held a proven track record of a campaign for the NHS [National Health Service] to adopt more healthier lifestyle policies in order to improve patients’ lives,” said Dr Mehta.

“He has been a strong advocate of reducing the harms of overuse of medicines, causes of obesity, reducing sugars, fizzy drinks and processed foods in our diets,” he said.