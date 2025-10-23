DT
Indian-origin man arrested in Singapore for bursting firecrackers

Indian-origin man arrested in Singapore for bursting firecrackers

The case came to notice after a video clip of the fireworks was posted online

PTI
Singapore, Updated At : 06:21 PM Oct 23, 2025 IST
Representative pic. iStock
A 39-year-old Indian-origin man was charged on Thursday for lighting fireworks in Singapore as part of Diwali celebrations, despite a ban on fireworks by the city-state, local media reported.

Dilip Kumar Nirmal Kumar allegedly lit up fireworks along the open field of Carlisle Road last week, committing an offence under the Guns, Explosives and Weapons Control Act 2021, Channel News Asia reported.

The case came to notice after a video clip of the fireworks was posted online.

The police confirmed at the time that a report had been lodged and investigations were underway, according to the report.

Dilip, who appeared in court on Thursday via video link -- a process for those under custody -- will reappear in court on November 20.

The punishment for unauthorised use of a prohibited explosive is a jail term of up to five years and a fine of up to SGD 100,000 ($77,000).

