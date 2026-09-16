Indian-origin nurse Agimol Pradeep from UK wins global nursing award

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Indian-origin nurse Dr Agimol Pradeep, whose work has helped address the shortage of ethnically matched organ and stem-cell donors among South Asian communities in the UK, has been named the winner of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2026, an official release said.

A Senior Transplant Coordinator at King’s College Hospital and Honorary Senior Lecturer at the University of Salford, Agimol co-founded the Upahaar initiative after identifying the disproportionate challenges faced by South Asian patients waiting for transplants. The initiative has since registered more than 10,000 stem-cell donors.

Advertisement

A native of Kerala, Agimol moved to the United Kingdom in 2001 and went on to build a career spanning transplant care, nursing education, research and community advocacy. Her work began with a question that emerged during her academic research: why were some South Asian patients waiting years for a transplant while other patients were receiving organs within months.

Advertisement

The release by Aster Guardian Global Nursing Award 2026 highlighted that her research pointed to the shortage of ethnically matched donors and the role of tissue matching in transplantation. She subsequently took the issue beyond research, working with community and religious leaders to address misconceptions around organ donation and encourage more people from South Asian communities to register as donors.

Through Upahaar, she has worked to expand awareness of both organ and stem-cell donation, while also advocating for greater participation from communities that have historically been underrepresented in donor registries.

Advertisement

The award was presented to Dr Agimol Pradeep by Shri V. D. Satheesan, Chief Minister of Keralam, at a ceremony in Kochi, India. She emerged as the winner from more than 134,000 registrations received from nurses across 214 countries and economies, the release mentioned.

Commenting on her win, Dr Agimol Pradeep said, “Winning the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award is an extraordinary honour, but more importantly, it gives me an opportunity to take a lifetime of work further. I have seen how a shortage of ethnically matched donors can leave patients from minority communities waiting longer for a life-saving transplant, and I have seen how systemic barriers can prevent highly skilled nurses from returning to the profession. I want to use this award to turn those experiences into even greater action. Half of the prize will support Upahaar and my mission to give more patients with organ failure and blood cancers a chance at life, by expanding organ and stem-cell donation and taking this work to communities and countries where it is most needed. I also want to invest in nursing education and training and help empower more nurses to become advocates and changemakers. If this award can help us change systems, mobilise communities and give thousands of more people a chance at life, that is the legacy I would want it to create.”

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder & Executive Chairman, Aster DM Quality Care Ltd. said, “Nursing is among the world’s most noble, respected and consequential professions, reaching across borders and transforming millions of lives every day. This year, more than 134,000 nurses from around the world shared their stories, reflecting the extraordinary scale, dedication and global impact of nursing. Nurse Agimol Pradeep’s achievement embodies the expertise, courage, compassion and unwavering commitment that define exceptional nursing. These are the qualities at the heart of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award, which was established to recognise and elevate the vital contributions of nurses worldwide."

He further noted, "We are immensely proud to celebrate Dr Agimol Pradeep as this year’s winner and to honour all our finalists, whose leadership, innovation and service are helping shape the future of healthcare and redefine the possibilities of nursing. May it inspire the global nursing community to continue its remarkable service to humanity with renewed pride and purpose. My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Dr Agimol.”

Alisha Moopen, Executive Director, Aster DM Quality Care Ltd. said, “The most inspiring part of the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award is discovering the extraordinary work happening in places and communities that the world may not always see. Nurse Agimol has shown us that meaningful change can begin anywhere through a single nurse determined to solve a problem. Her pioneering work in transplantation and organ donation within the UK’s South Asian community has set a benchmark for many to follow. Stories of our top 10 finalists demonstrate that nurses are not only essential to delivering healthcare; they are shaping how healthcare evolves. As the award grows, our responsibility is to ensure these stories travel further, inspire more people and contribute to a stronger global appreciation of the nursing profession.”

The release noted how her work has also extended beyond transplantation. Agimol has contributed to efforts that enabled internationally trained nurses to re-enter the UK workforce, helping address nursing workforce shortages. Her contributions to patient access, community engagement and healthcare capacity have earned her recognition including the British Empire Medal.

The other nine finalists were Dr Aidah Alkaissi from Sweden, Dinah Sevilla from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr Hammoda Abu-Odah from Hong Kong SAR, China, Hindumbi K from India, Johana Patricia Galvan Barrios from Colombia, Josephine Nelago Angula from Namibia, Oluchi Angel Okoi from Nigeria, Peter Fore from Papua New Guinea and Ronald Mario Cañas Rojas from Colombia, the release noted.

The 10 finalists progressed through a comprehensive selection process involving Ernst & Young LLP, a Screening Jury and the Grand Jury, following assessment of their professional achievements, leadership, innovation, impact and contribution to the nursing profession. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)