Indian-origin political activist is Biden's envoy to Netherlands

PTI

Washington, March 12

US President Joe Biden has announced his intent to nominate Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan Duggal as his envoy to the Netherlands, according to the White House.

An Kashmiri immigrant to the US, Duggal, 50, has been raised in Cincinnati, Chicago, New York and Boston. The White House made the announcement on Friday, along with several other key administrative and diplomatic positions. Duggal is an experienced political activist, women’s rights advocate and human rights campaigner. —