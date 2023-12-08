Indian-origin Samir Shah UK’s choice to head BBC

London, December 7
Samir Shah, an India-born media executive with over 40 years of experience in TV production and journalism, has been named as the UK government’s preferred candidate to take over as the new BBC chairman. Shah will now be quizzed by cross-party MPs of the House of Commons Media Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee for pre-appointment scrutiny before formally taking charge of the public service broadcaster.
The 71-year-old, who was honoured with a CBE (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019 for services to TV and heritage, will replace Richard Sharp, who was forced to resign after his communication with ex-PM Boris Johnson came under scrutiny. In Maharashtra, his cousin Sujata Kango said, “We are proud of him and this is a well-deserved achievement.”
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliamentary ethics committee likely to table report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra today
Tabling of the report is expected to be followed by Moitra's...
K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall at his home
KCR served as the chief minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2...
India strategic partner but those behind assassination plot need to be held accountable: White House
National Security spokesperson John Kirby's remarks come whi...
Actor Junior Mehmood dies at 68 after battle with cancer
He was suffering from stomach cancer and was not keeping wel...
Indian motel manager in US jailed for human trafficking, forced labour
71-year-old Shreesh Tiwari made sexual overtures to the vict...