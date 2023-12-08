Indian-origin Samir Shah UK’s choice to head BBC

PTI

London, December 7

Samir Shah, an India-born media executive with over 40 years of experience in TV production and journalism, has been named as the UK government’s preferred candidate to take over as the new BBC chairman. Shah will now be quizzed by cross-party MPs of the House of Commons Media Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee for pre-appointment scrutiny before formally taking charge of the public service broadcaster.

The 71-year-old, who was honoured with a CBE (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) by Queen Elizabeth II in 2019 for services to TV and heritage, will replace Richard Sharp, who was forced to resign after his communication with ex-PM Boris Johnson came under scrutiny. In Maharashtra, his cousin Sujata Kango said, “We are proud of him and this is a well-deserved achievement.”

#England #London