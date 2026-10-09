Indian-origin South African jurist Navi Pillay wins 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

Oslo [Norway], October 9 (ANI): Indian-origin South African jurist and human rights pioneer Navanethem “Navi” Pillay, former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for her efforts to promote peace and international law, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced.

In its official announcement on Friday, the committee said Pillay had demonstrated exceptional courage and integrity in advancing a more comprehensive global legal order and had played a significant role in ensuring that war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide are prosecuted.

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“The Nobel Peace Prize for 2026 goes to a person who with exceptional courage and integrity has led the way towards a more comprehensive global legal order. This year’s laureate has been instrumental in ensuring that war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide are prosecuted,” the press release stated.

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In a post on X announcing the award, the Nobel Prize account said, “Today Navi Pillay has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote peace and international law.”

BREAKING NEWS The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2026 #NobelPeacePrize to Navanethem “Navi” Pillay for her efforts to promote peace and international law. #NobelPrize https://t.co/97vurspw6z — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2026

The Nobel Committee highlighted Pillay’s long career in advancing universal legal principles, from her early work defending Nelson Mandela and others who opposed apartheid in South Africa to her service as a judge in major international legal cases.

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“Born into a family of Indian Tamil origin under apartheid in Durban, South Africa, Pillay became a lawyer and legal pioneer, confronting deep structural discrimination, segregation and exclusion,” the committee said.

Pillay has served as a judge on South Africa’s High Court, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Court. She also served as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and, until recently, chaired the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

She is currently a judge at the International Court of Justice in the case in which Myanmar stands accused of genocide, according to the Nobel Committee.

The committee noted that Pillay had helped demonstrate how legal measures could prevent acts of war and violence while strengthening international legal institutions.

In a post on X, the Nobel Prize account emphasised the importance of international law in addressing conflicts peacefully.

“More and more conflicts are being addressed through diplomacy, treaties and legal mechanisms, rather than threats, violence and warfare. International law is a foundation for a more peaceful world,” the post said.

More and more conflicts are being addressed through diplomacy, treaties and legal mechanisms, rather than threats, violence and warfare. International law is a foundation for a more peaceful world. At a time of existential challenges – including more wars and conflicts than the… — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2026

It added, “At a time of existential challenges - including more wars and conflicts than the world has seen in a long time – international law is no longer just a supplement to peace and security. It is an absolute necessity.”

The Nobel Committee also highlighted Pillay’s contribution to landmark legal developments in the prosecution of sexual violence and genocide.

“When the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda established that rape and sexual violence could constitute a crime against humanity – as well as genocide - her influence was a significant factor,” the committee said.

It added that Pillay was instrumental in a separate legal breakthrough in the same case, in which a defendant faced charges of incitement to commit genocide purely based on "spreading propaganda".

The committee said Pillay had held states and national leaders accountable while bringing hope to victims of violence and conflict. Throughout her career, she has emphasised the responsibility of individuals and states to comply with the rule of law.

The award also comes amid what the committee described as growing pressure on the international legal system and its institutions.

“We see a shift towards power politics at the expense of legal frameworks and global respect for law and justice. Whenever might overtakes right, it undermines stability, trust and peaceful co-existence,” the press release stated.

Explaining the significance of the award, the committee said, “In awarding this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee wants to remind the world that the rule of law - national and international - underpins the system we have set up to ensure peace and resolve conflicts non-violently. Peace requires justice.”

The committee further said that Pillay’s career demonstrated the importance of protecting and expanding international legal principles.

“Navi Pillay’s commitment to justice and human dignity is a source of hope and inspiration to all who seek to bring about a more peaceful world,” it said.

The Nobel Committee said the 2026 Peace Prize was rooted in Alfred Nobel’s will, highlighting Pillay’s contribution to strengthening fraternity between nations and advancing the use of tribunals to promote peace and justice. (ANI)

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