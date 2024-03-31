Indian-origin UK teen 1st to get new cancer treatment

London: Yuvan Thakkar, an Indian-origin teenager diagnosed with cancer, says he is now able to enjoy the things he loves the most after a life-changing treatment, thanks to a fund set up by the UK's state-funded National Health Service to make innovative therapies accessible to thousands of patients. ap
Zardaris have most legislators from a single family
Lahore: The Zardaris have overtaken the Sharifs to hold the record of most number of lawmakers from a family in Pakistani politics, after President Asif Ali Zardari and slain former premier Benazir Bhutto's daughter Aseefa was elected unopposed as a member of Parliament. Aseefa was elected unopposed from the Shaheed Benazirabad (formerly Nawabshah) area of Sindh province.
INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed
Sunita Kejriwal to read Delhi CM's message at rally, says AA...
Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today
In 2019 LS elections, BJP had won 62 of 80 seats in state; i...
PM Modi should address key issues at Meerut rally: Congress
While government conferred Bharat Ratna on two champions of ...
Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar
The incident occurred in Madkarimpur village under Khatauli ...
Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur
Nazreen was alone at home when an assailant entered the hous...