Indian-origin UK teen 1st to get new cancer treatment

PTI

London: Yuvan Thakkar, an Indian-origin teenager diagnosed with cancer, says he is now able to enjoy the things he loves the most after a life-changing treatment, thanks to a fund set up by the UK's state-funded National Health Service to make innovative therapies accessible to thousands of patients. ap

Zardaris have most legislators from a single family

Lahore: The Zardaris have overtaken the Sharifs to hold the record of most number of lawmakers from a family in Pakistani politics, after President Asif Ali Zardari and slain former premier Benazir Bhutto's daughter Aseefa was elected unopposed as a member of Parliament. Aseefa was elected unopposed from the Shaheed Benazirabad (formerly Nawabshah) area of Sindh province.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cancer #England #London