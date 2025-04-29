Indian-origin US Congressman introduces articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump

Washington DC [US], April 29 (ANI): Congressman Shri Thanedar has introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, citing a sweeping abuse of power and flagrant violations of the US Constitution.

According to Thanedar, Trump's actions are not only unconstitutional but also pose a clear and present danger to American democracy.

"Donald Trump has already done real damage to our democracy. But defying a unanimous 9-0 Supreme Court ruling? That has to be the final straw. It's time we impeached Donald J. Trump," he said.

Advertisement

I have introduced articles of impeachment against President Trump. When Trump ignores the Constitution, Congress, and the courts, he is not “fighting for America.” He is tearing it down and endangering our democracy. pic.twitter.com/40iBTZKjkC — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) April 28, 2025

He said that El Salvador's national, Kilmer Garcia, was wrongfully deported.

"The court said the wrongfully deported Kilmer Garcia must be allowed to return and receive due process. Trump ignored it. He ignored the Constitution. He ignored the very checks and balances that keep our democracy intact. This isn't an isolated incident. It's part of a dangerous, deliberate pattern," he said.

Advertisement

Citing these reasons, he said he introduced a resolution to impeach Trump, outlining seven articles of impeachment.

"Article 1, obstruction of justice and abuse of executive power. From denying due process to unlawful deportations, Trump defied court orders. Article 2, taking away Congress's power of the purse. Trump dismantled agencies and froze funds without permission from Congress," he said.

He further accused Trump of international aggression.

"Article 3, abuse of trade powers and international aggression. He imposed damaging tariffs and threatened military invasions of our allies," he said.

Thanedar said that Trump cracked down on the free speech of journalists and created an unlawful office of the Department of Government Efficiency under Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

"Article 4, violation of First Amendment rights. He has retaliated against journalists, attorneys, and critics for exercising their right to free speech. Article 5, creation of an unlawful office, establishing the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, DOGE, and giving Elon Musk unconstitutional power over our government and personal data," he said.

Thanedar accused Trump of engaging in bribery and trespassing on the judiciary.

"Article 6, bribery and corruption. He has dismissed criminal cases, solicited payments from foreign governments, and coerced legal settlements for personal and political gain. Article 7, tyrannical overreach. Finally, and most importantly, he is attempting to consolidate unchecked power and erode the constitutional limits of the presidency. In this country, we have presidents, not kings. That's not just misconduct, it's impeachable misconduct. This isn't leadership, it's tyranny," he said.

Thanedar said that if these issues go unchecked, it would mean that the President is above the Constitution. He then urged all lawmakers to back him in the decision.

"If we let this stand, we are saying the president is above the law, that the United States Constitution is optional. I won't be silent, and I'm calling on all my colleagues, Democrats, Republicans, and independents, to stand up with me. Enough is enough. Donald J. Trump must be impeached," he said. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)