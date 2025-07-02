DT
Home / World / Indian-origin woman dies after street assault in UK

Indian-origin woman dies after street assault in UK

PTI
London, Updated At : 11:33 PM Jul 02, 2025 IST
A 56-year-old Indian-origin woman succumbed to a head injury suffered during an assault while out on a street in the eastern England city of Leicester and a 23-year-old male suspect charged with her murder has been remanded in custody.

Nila Patel died in hospital from her injuries last week after being attacked as a pedestrian and the Leicestershire Police said a post-mortem examination gave the “provisional cause” of her death as a head injury.

Michael Chuwuemeka appeared before Leicester Crown Court sitting at Loughborough on Tuesday charged with her murder and also faces additional charges of dangerous driving, possession with intent to supply Class B or banned drugs, attempted grievous bodily harm relating to a prior incident and assault of an emergency worker following an alleged assault on a police officer after his arrest on June 24.

