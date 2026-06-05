An Indian-origin woman has secured a £6.6 million (approximately Rs 85 crore) payout after a legal battle spanning more than two decades, bringing to a close one of the most extraordinary divorce cases in British legal history.

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The dispute began in 2002 when Varsha Gohil filed for divorce from her husband, Bhadresh Gohil, citing adultery and unreasonable behaviour.

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The couple, who had three children, reached a financial settlement under which Varsha received about £270,000 (around Rs 3.5 crore) and retained the family's Peugeot car.

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However, Varsha remained convinced that her former husband had not fully disclosed his assets during the divorce proceedings.

Her suspicions gained traction years later when Bhadresh Gohil became embroiled in a major money-laundering investigation linked to associates of former Nigerian governor James Ibori.

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Authorities accused Gohil of helping move millions of pounds through offshore companies and client accounts. Following an extensive investigation, he was convicted of money laundering, forgery and conspiracy to defraud. In 2011, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The criminal case revealed assets worth tens of millions of pounds that had not emerged during the original divorce proceedings. Prosecutors later sought to freeze nearly £28 million allegedly concealed through a complex network of companies operating across multiple jurisdictions.

The revelations strengthened Varsha Gohil's efforts to challenge the original divorce settlement.

The case eventually reached the UK's highest court. In a landmark 2015 ruling, the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom allowed Varsha to reopen the financial settlement, holding that a spouse who fails to fully disclose assets should not benefit from that failure.

The legal dispute, however, continued for several more years.

The Crown Prosecution Service argued that the frozen assets represented proceeds of crime and should be confiscated. Varsha maintained that part of the wealth had been generated through legitimate business activities during the marriage and therefore constituted matrimonial property.

Meanwhile, Bhadresh Gohil denied ownership of the assets.

The matter was ultimately decided by the High Court, where Justice Williams examined competing claims over the frozen wealth.

The judge concluded that a portion of the assets had legitimate origins and formed part of the couple's marital estate. He identified approximately £6.66 million in untainted assets and awarded the amount to Varsha Gohil.

"The husband's conduct is at the highest end of the scale in terms of dishonesty and its consequences," Justice Williams said, according to reports.

The judge also described Bhadresh Gohil as "thoroughly and pervasively dishonest", according to the Daily Mail.

Reflecting on the lengthy litigation, Justice Williams remarked that the Gohil case would remain memorable for lawyers and judges because of the "tortuous route" it had taken through the courts.

Last month, the UK Court of Appeal ruled that no further appeals would be permitted, finally bringing the 24-year legal saga to an end.