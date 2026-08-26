The Indian Overseas Congress has expressed concern over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's US tour, questioning the organisation's effort to project itself to American audiences as a cultural body promoting "universal oneness" and "civilisational dialogue".

Advertisement

In a statement, the Indian Overseas Congress' US chapter (IOCUSA) on Tuesday said American political, business, religious and civic leaders who interact with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) representatives should understand what it described as the organisation's "history, ideology and political consequences".

Advertisement

It also raised concerns over "religious nationalism and minority rights", and said the RSS's overseas messaging should be considered alongside its "historical ideological record".

Advertisement

Bhagwat, who arrived in the US on Tuesday as part of the RSS's centenary-year global outreach programme, is scheduled to address a gathering of around 5,000 people at the iconic Madison Square Garden (MSG) on August 29.

RSS has said Bhagwat's foreign visit has three main objectives — presenting a factual and positive perspective on India, Hindu society and the organisation; conveying the message of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family); and increasing dialogue with mainstream society on the interests and rights of Hindus and people of Indian origin.

Advertisement

In its statement, the IOCUSA said that the RSS could not be evaluated merely through the language used during an overseas public-relations campaign and argued that its ideological record also needed to be considered.

"Hinduism, one of the world's great and ancient religious traditions, must not be confused with Hindutva political ideology," it said. "Millions of Hindus in India and throughout the world embrace pluralism, democracy and peaceful coexistence. Our criticism is directed not against Hinduism or Hindus, but against the political weaponisation of religious identity."

Asserting that the RSS may speak of "oneness" abroad, but "genuine unity cannot be built by demanding conformity at home," the IOCUSA highlighted how human rights organisations, religious freedom monitors, journalists and civil society groups have raised concerns about discrimination, hate speech and violence affecting minorities in India.

It also said there could be no "credible message of national unity" when minorities lived with fear that their faith, culture or patriotism would constantly be questioned.

"There is no meaningful democracy when the worth of citizenship is measured by religious identity," it added.