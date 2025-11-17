Indian pavilion at Dubai Air Show demonstrates PM resolve for self-reliance: Union MoS Sanjay Seth

Dubai [UAE], November 17 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Sanjay Seth on Saturday inaugurated the India Pavilion at the Dubai Air Show 2025.

Speaking with ANI, Sanjay Seth said that the Indian pavilion demonstrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve for "indigenous and self-reliance."

He also informed 15 defence start-up have set up their equipment at the India pavilion.

"Dubai Air Show's India Pavilion demonstrates India's defence capabilities and the Prime Minister's resolve for indigenous and self-reliance. The world is looking towards India for its defence capabilities. The world saw our indigenous strength during Operation Sindoor. The world is looking at our defence capabilities, startups, and our private players," he said.

"15 defence startups have set up their equipment at the India pavilion. We can make our defence more self-reliant without MSMEs," he added.

Vice Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, was also present at the inauguration of the Indian pavilion.

Sanjay Seth is leading an Indian delegation, including senior officers from the Department of Defence, Department of Defence Production, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Armed Forces.

Dduring the later part of his visit Seth will hold a bilateral meeting with his UAE counterpart on the sidelines of the event. He will also chair an industry round table with around 50 companies from India, UAE, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, and Italy to promote cooperation in defence technology and manufacturing.

The India Pavilion features stalls from HAL, DRDO, Corel Technologies, Dantal Hydraulics, Image Synergy Ekxplor, and SFO Technologies.

In addition, 19 Indian companies, including Bharat Forge, BrahMos, Tech Mahindra, and HBL Engineering, showcase their capabilities independently, while 15 Indian startups exhibit their products, according to an earlier statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Air Force contingent landed at Al Maktoum Airbase for the Dubai Air Show on Saturday.

The event will take place from November 17-21 and will see participation from over 100 Air Forces and is, the IAF-MCC said.

The biennial Dubai Air Show, taking place from November 17 to 21, as per a prior IAF statement, will see participation from over 100 Air Forces.

The event, as per IAF, is aimed at enhancing interoperability, operational edge, and foster military as well as business cooperation.

Dubai Air show is hosting over 1,500 exhibitors and 148,000 industry professionals from 150 countries, including major aerospace companies such as Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Thales, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, and Calidus. (ANI)

