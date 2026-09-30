Tel Aviv [Israel], September 30 (ANI): A Dubai-based Indian pilot’s heroics saved the day aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, amid an altercation between the two pilots in the cockpit while the other one allegedly attempted to crash the plane, Israel’s i24 News reported.

The flight was diverted to Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, as the aircraft travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv issued an “unlawful interference” signal, according to The Times of Israel. The Indian national reportedly got into the altercation to prevent an alleged attempt to crash the plane.

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According to an i24 News correspondent, Ariel Oseran, the Indian Captain was identified as Smit Machchhar.

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The flight initially transmitted squawk code 7700, an international emergency signal, before sending code 7500, which indicates a hijacking or unlawful interference, according to flight-tracking data cited by The Times of Israel. The 7500 signal prompted Israeli Air Force fighter jets to scramble toward the aircraft. However, hijacking was later ruled out by Israeli authorities.

The flight was eventually landed safely by passengers in civilian clothes.

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Tzika Manes, one of three Israelis who reportedly subdued the flydubai copilot, told Israel’s Channel 12 that it took them 20-25 minutes to subdue the accused pilot. “It was a very difficult scenario… but because we’re Israelis, we responded quickly,” he said.

He claimed that the Indian pilot fell out of the cockpit door as his copilot was allegedly stabbing him.

As per the Israel’s PMO spokesperson, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered a “ramp-up” of security on both Israeli and non-Israeli aircraft.

Netanyahu said that the evidence indicates that the flydubai pilot stabbed his fellow pilot. He claimed an intention to crash the plane.

Referring to the Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight, which diverted to Saudi Arabia and made an emergency landing at the Tabuk airport, Netanyahu said an Israeli passenger with whom he spoke, and one of the crew members, managed to stop the pilot as he was attempting to damage the plane’s systems.

In a video statement, as reported by The Times of Israel, Netanyahu described the incident as “an extremely serious security incident.”

He said that another crew member entered the cockpit and managed to stabilise the plane.

He noted that Saudi Arabia’s authorities are interrogating the suspect.

Netanyahu said he “salutes the heroes” who saved the lives of the passengers, according to The Times of Israel.

He also held a meeting with National Security Adviser Shmuel Ben Ezra and Military Secretary Maj Gen Guy Markizeno.

Meanwhile, as per Fox News, Israel's defense minister Israel Katz termed it an "attempted jihadist terrorist attack thwarted only through the bravery of several Israeli passengers."

"The terrorist had one intention: to crash the aircraft with everyone on board,” he added.

The flydubai rescue flight from Saudi Arabia has landed at Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel, carrying passengers from an earlier diverted flydubai flight.

The Times of Israel reported that the rescue flight carried about 180 passengers from the diverted Tel Aviv-bound flight, most Israelis.

Ambulance services were on standby to aid in case any passenger suffered injuries. A 51- year-old passenger was rushed to hospital after suffering trauma to the upper body.

According to the Times of Israel, the transportation minister has demanded that all flydubai flights to Israel be suspended.

Regev has also asked the Civil Aviation Authority to investigate the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for an alleged violation of its aviation agreement with Israel, which says that only pilots with passports from countries with diplomatic relations with Israel are allowed to land in the country.

The Israeli military said IDF Chief of Staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir held an assessment of the incident with senior officers, including Israeli Air Force chief Maj Gen Omer Tischler, Operations Directorate chief Maj Gen Itzik Cohen, and Intelligence Directorate chief Maj Gen Shlomi Binder, The Times of Israel reported.

The development comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier that there are indications that Israel's enemies may attempt attacks ahead of the elections, warning them against taking such action and saying the country's "long arm" would reach them anywhere and at any time.

Speaking at the IDF Air Force Tel Nof base, Netanyahu said Israel was facing pressure to withdraw and give up what he described as achievements secured through the efforts of its fighters. (ANI)

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