Indian prisoner dies in Karachi

PTI

Karachi, May 8

The Pakistani authorities are expected to go ahead with their goodwill gesture to release on Friday 199 Indian fishermen arrested for allegedly fishing illegally in the country’s waters, despite the death of an Indian civilian who was to be repatriated with them.

Kazi Nazir, a top police official in the jail and corrections department in Sindh, said they had been told by relevant government ministries to prepare for the release and repatriation of 199 fishermen on Friday. These fishermen will be sent to Lahore and handed over to the Indian authorities at the Wagah border. Currently, these fishermen are lodged at the Landhi jail here.