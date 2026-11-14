New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Indian Railways has approved a new weekly train service connecting Janakpur Dham in Nepal with Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, in a move aimed at strengthening cross-border connectivity, religious tourism and cultural ties between the two neighbouring countries.

According to an official press release issued by the Ministry of Railways on Saturday, the service will establish a rail link between two destinations associated with the Ramayana tradition -- Janakpur Dham, revered as the birthplace of Mata Sita, and Ayodhya, the birthplace of Prabhu Shri Ram.

Covering approximately 604 kilometres, the weekly train service will connect Janakpur Dham with Ayodhya Cantt., passing through several important towns and cities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

The train will have commercial stoppages at Jaynagar, Madhubani, Shisho, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur and Ayodhya Dham, besides its terminal stations.

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The service will operate once a week, originating from Janakpur Dham on Saturdays and from Ayodhya Cantt. on Mondays.

The Ministry of Railways said the new service is expected to make cross-border travel more convenient for pilgrims, tourists and other passengers, while facilitating religious journeys between Janakpur and Ayodhya.

It is also expected to encourage tourism circuits associated with the Ramayana and provide greater mobility to people travelling for education, business and family-related purposes.

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Highlighting the economic benefits of the initiative, the ministry said improved rail access is expected to create opportunities for tourism operators, hospitality establishments, local traders and traditional artisans along the route.

For communities in the border regions of Bihar and Nepal, the service will provide an additional passenger transport option and strengthen economic and social linkages.

Emphasising the historical and cultural ties between the two countries, the ministry said India and Nepal share centuries-old cultural, historical and social bonds, with religious traditions and cross-border community relationships forming an integral part of their partnership.

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The new train service will add another dimension to bilateral cooperation by using railway connectivity to bring communities closer, the ministry added.

This comes as India and Nepal had begun talks about operationalising the railway service earlier this autumn; customs, immigration and security officials from both countries had met at the railway station rest house in Jaynagar, India. They discussed the rail link, signalling, immigration, customs checks, passenger facilities and security, as per the Nepali officials.

They reached an in-principle understanding that Nepali agencies would be responsible for passenger and train security on the Nepali side, and Indian agencies on the Indian side. Officials then inspected the Jaynagar–Janakpurdham–Kurtha section together.

Earlier this month, a 17-coach Indian train, number WDP-4D 40370, made a trial run from Jaynagar to Kurtha.

It was during the meeting that officials from both nations agreed that Indian Railways will operate the train until Nepal takes over.

“For now, the Indian Railways will operate the train. All the availing facilities and the ticket fare will also be decided by them; later, when we have the resources to operate it on our own, then we will decide about the facilities to be given and the required changes,” Paribesh Parajuli, Managing Director of Nepal Railways, Janakpur, told ANI.

“For now we are planning for one round trip in a week. It would be further expanded depending on the flow of passengers, which might increase the frequency as well,” the official added.

The proposed route is roughly 464 kilometres long. The train is as much about symbolism as logistics. Janakpurdham is revered as the birthplace of Sita, and Ayodhya as the birthplace of Lord Ram. (ANI)

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