Indian refiners' "signalling" reduction of Russian oil imports, claims US Congressman after visit to India, Pakistan

Washington DC [US], September 3 (ANI): Indian refiners are indicating plans to reduce their imports of Russian oil due to "sustained US pressure", claims US Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, following a high-level intelligence visit to India, Pakistan, and Nepal.

In a release issued on Tuesday (local time), following the conclusion of his two-week mission to South Asia, Fitzpatrick claims that while in India, his delegation engaged in strategic discussions with senior officials, including the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisors.

He stated that these dialogues, alongside sustained diplomatic engagement, have led to "early signals" from Indian refiners indicating a potential reduction in Russian oil imports amid heightened economic tensions between the two nations following Washington's imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports, which included an additional 25 per cent due to New Delhi's purchase of Russian crude oil.

"Following these engagements and sustained US pressure, Indian refiners are signalling plans to reduce imports of Russian oil--a consequential shift that directly undermines Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine," the release read.

"In India, our direct engagement helped catalyse early signals that the government will reduce its imports of Russian oil--a meaningful step toward weakening Moscow's capacity for aggression and aligning our partners with the cause of freedom," the US Congressman said in a statement issued in the release.

Brian Fitzpatrick, who serves as Chairman of the CIA Subcommittee on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, was joined on the mission by Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan, also a member of the House Intelligence Committee.

The Congressman also conducted oversight visits to the US Embassy in New Delhi, met with diplomatic and security personnel, and visited the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.

Beyond India, the congressional delegation travelled to Pakistan, where they engaged in high-level meetings with discussions focused on counterterrorism efforts, intelligence sharing, and long-term regional security cooperation.

"In Islamabad, Fitzpatrick held high-level meetings with U.S. Embassy officials and senior U.S. Government personnel, focusing on advancing core U.S. intelligence priorities. He also held strategic meetings with partner nation representatives, including officials from the United Kingdom, Australia, and Ukraine. These engagements drove progress on counterterrorism coordination, initiated new channels for intelligence transparency, and reinforced long-term security cooperation--strengthening a critical pillar of America's broader national security architecture," the release read.

Meanwhile, in Nepal, his delegation held meetings with officials at the US Embassy in Kathmandu and strengthened intelligence coordination and deepened bilateral ties. Fitzpatrick emphasised that these engagements supported efforts to counter malign foreign influence and reinforced democratic governance in the region.

"In Kathmandu, Fitzpatrick met with U.S. Embassy leadership to strengthen operational oversight and deepen bilateral cooperation. These meetings advanced intelligence coordination, built mutual trust, and reaffirmed America's role as a stabilising force in South Asia--supporting efforts to counter malign influence, defend democratic governance, and uphold a rules-based regional order," the release further read. (ANI)

