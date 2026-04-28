Indian SF mentor elite African troops in urban combat drills at multinational special forces drill Flintlock 2026

Abidjan [Ivory Coast], April 28 (ANI): Indian Special Operations Forces (SOF) are playing a key role at Exercise Flintlock 2026, where they are mentoring Guinean troops and training alongside them in urban combat techniques in Ivory Coast.

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During the exercise on April 24, Indian SOF personnel worked closely with Guinean special forces to share methods for breaching and clearing residential structures in close-quarters battle scenarios.

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The training focused on improving tactical skills required for operations in built-up areas, a critical aspect of counterterrorism missions.

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During the exercise, Guinean soldiers breached fortified structures and doors as part of simulated combat drills. Indian SOF acted as mentors, guiding them through techniques aimed at improving coordination, precision, and safety in high-risk urban environments.

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Exercise Flintlock, which began in 2005, is the United States Africa Command's premier annual special operations exercise. This year's edition has brought together more than 30 countries across the Ivory Coast and Libya, with a focus on enhancing combat readiness, strengthening counterterrorism capabilities, and improving coordination among partner nations.

According to an earlier release, the exercise involves around 1,500 service members from African and international partner nations. It aims to improve interoperability and build collective readiness among participating forces.

"I'm happy to announce that our premier special operations exercise in Africa, Flintlock 2026, has begun," said US Army Lt Gen John Brennan, Africom deputy commander. "This exercise will forge stronger bonds between all those participating and demonstrate our shared commitments to confronting and degrading terrorism in Africa."

Flintlock 2026 also marks the first time Libya has hosted an operating location, with joint forces training together. The development was made possible by the '3+3' Libyan Joint Military Committee, which supports coordination among Libyan forces.

"Due to the investment of visionary leaders on both sides, and the diligence of the 3+3, it is now a reality," Brennan said. "Security breeds prosperity, and this is clearly visible in Libya today, as you've seen on the demonstration field in front of you."

In Libya, training is being co-hosted with Italian special forces in Sirte, where efforts are focused on improving counterterrorism capabilities and running a multinational joint operations centre. This is expected to strengthen regional security coordination.

At the same time, a separate opening ceremony took place in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, one of the main training locations for the exercise. Operations led by Ivorian forces are centered on a command-and-control headquarters in Jacqueville, directing special operations units carrying out tactical missions.

"Your presence here reflects our shared commitment to cooperation, collective security and peace," said Ivorian Special Forces Deputy Commander Col. Kitchafolwori Sekongo during the opening ceremony in Ivory coast "In doing so, we strengthen our ability to operate together, particularly in the face of complex and evolving security challenges."

Flintlock is an African-led and partner-focused exercise aimed at building the capacity of nations to manage their own security. Participating countries share costs, leadership, and expertise to support regional stability.

The exercise continues through April and includes training designed to reinforce adherence to the rule of law and the protection of civilians. Through joint drills and cooperation, Flintlock seeks to strengthen partnerships committed to maintaining peace and security across Africa. (ANI)

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