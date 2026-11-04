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Home / World / Indian shipping vessels free to navigate Strait of Hormuz says Iranian government

Indian shipping vessels free to navigate Strait of Hormuz says Iranian government

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ANI
Updated At : 03:02 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], November 4 (ANI): The Iranian government on Tuesday reiterated that Indian shipping vessels had been granted exemptions from restrictions that they have applied in the Strait of Hormuz.

Ahmad Hayat-Moghaddam, Vice Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee said that exemptions from transit restrictions had been granted and vessels from China, Iraq, and Qatar can navigate the waterway without limitations.

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Speaking at a meeting reviewing economic and security conditions, Hayat-Moghaddam stated, "Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, we have already 'pardoned' four countries. Right now, India, China, Iraq, and Qatar. They are free, meaning they are free from our point of view. The Americans also have no issues with them. They go back and forth through the Strait of Hormuz. Well, we are doing business, right? We have done this for the Indians so that we can import medicine, so we can import medicine. We have done this for the Chinese so that we can have political support from them, although we also take money from them. We also take money, I mean, we take their money."

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Meanwhile, Top Iranian officials are pushing the country’s military leadership to consider a Qatari-brokered deal as a potential conflict with the United States looms.

According to Al Arabiya, current Iranian internal assessments indicate that a resumption of direct war with the United States is now considered the most likely scenario by Tehran.Despite these alarming military projections, senior Iranian political figures have actively interceded to advocate for a diplomatic resolution.

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have strongly advised the nation's military leadership to engage constructively with a proposal submitted by Qatari mediators to halt the conflict, Al Arabiya reported, citing sources.

The report further reveals that Qatari envoys recently travelled directly to Tehran with a strict and limited mandate. Rather than conducting extended rounds of negotiations, the mediators arrived in the capital solely to collect Iran's official and definitive response to the proposed framework.

While political leaders continue to push for an open diplomatic path, military strategists in Iran remain deeply sceptical of maintaining peace and view a return to active confrontation with American forces as the primary trajectory moving forward. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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