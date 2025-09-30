DT
Indian soldiers liberated us from Ottomans, says Israel's port city mayor

Indian soldiers liberated us from Ottomans, says Israel’s port city mayor

Haifa, Updated At : 02:22 AM Sep 30, 2025 IST
The Israeli city of Haifa on Monday paid tributes to fallen Indian soldiers, with the mayor noting that the city's school history books were being changed to correct that it was the Indian troops and not the British who liberated the city from Ottoman rule.

Mayor of Haifa, Yona Yahav addressed a gathering at the Indian cemetery of fallen soldiers during a ceremony to pay tributes to their bravery. "In every school, we are changing the texts and saying that it wasn't the British but the Indians who liberated us," Yahav said.

During the first ceremony at the same venue in 2009, Mayor Yahav had said the northern coastal city's history textbooks would include the story of its liberation by Indian soldiers, and that it was a well-known fact among youngsters in the city.

