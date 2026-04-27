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Home / World / Indian, Sri Lankan navies deepen maritime cooperation with diving drills, joint activities in Colombo

Indian, Sri Lankan navies deepen maritime cooperation with diving drills, joint activities in Colombo

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ANI
Updated At : 11:00 PM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 27 (ANI): The Indian Navy and the Sri Lankan Navy strengthened operational coordination and camaraderie through a series of joint activities in Colombo under the fourth edition of the Exercise IN-SLN DIVEX (India-Sri Lanka Diving Exercise) 2026 with the INS Nireekshak at Colombo.

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Highlighting the operational aspect, the Indian Navy spokesperson in a post on X on Monday said, "From the Depths, We Deliver" as the theme of the X post.

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The Navy added, "Demonstrating cutting-edge deep-sea diving expertise, divers of the Indian Navy and the Sri Lankan Navy executed mixed gas dives beyond 55m over historic WWII wreck SS Worcester and WWI wreck SS Perseus."

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Describing the significance of the drills, the post noted, "A landmark evolution underscoring precision, interoperability, and steadfast maritime partnership."

Alongside the technical exercises, both navies also engaged in activities such as a yoga session aimed at enhancing crew well-being and mutual understanding.

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In another X post on Monday, the spokesperson stated, "Forging Deeper Maritime Synergy Beneath and Beyond the Waves" as the theme of the X post.

"At Colombo, advancing this shared maritime spirit, INS Nireekshak crew joined Sri Lanka Navy for a revitalising Yoga session - fostering resilience, mindfulness and collective wellbeing at sea," the Navy added.

India and Sri Lanka strengthened their naval partnership during the 4th edition of the diving exercise, which concluded in Colombo.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy said, "4th India-Sri Lanka Diving Exercise underway at #Colombo is reinforcing strong Maritime Cooperation and professional camaraderie."

It shared how mixed-gas dives off Colombo highlighted precision, skill, and seamless #Interoperability beneath the waves."

India's naval vessel INS Nireekshak arrived at Colombo to participate in the fourth edition of the India-Sri Lanka bilateral diving exercise, IN-SLN DIVEX 2026, scheduled from April 21 to April 27.

The IN-SLN Diving Exercise (DIVEX) is a key bilateral engagement that stands as a testament to the deep-rooted maritime partnership between India and Sri Lanka. Sustained maritime collaboration and engagements with partner nations reaffirm the shared commitment to fostering stability, cooperation, and collective growth in the Indian Ocean Region, in line with the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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