Indian student goes missing in USA, authorities in touch with parents

San Francisco [US], February 14 (ANI): An Indian student named Saketh Sreenivasaiah, a post-graduate at UC Berkeley from Karnataka, has gone missing and the Consulate General of India in San Francisco has expressed concern over it.

The Consulate General is in touch with both the authorities and the y's parents, and is helping locate the boy.

In a post on X, the Consulate General wrote, "Consulate General of India in San Francisco is deeply concerned about the disappearance of Saketh Sreenivasaiah, an Indian post-graduate student of UC Berkeley, hailing from the State of Karnataka. The Consulate is in touch with the family and also is in contact with the concerned local authorities to locate the student."

This, however, is not the first such incident. Indian students abroad often complained of alleged discrimination, racist attacks and negligence by authorities.

In a question raised by MP Asaduddin Owaisi in the Lok Sabha about student safety abroad, the Ministry of External Affairs highlighted its efforts towards keeping Indian students safe.

In its answer to the question by the MP, the MEA wrote, "The Government accords high priority to safety and security of Indian students abroad and monitors incidents of violence against them. Violent and untoward incidents against them are immediately taken up by the Indian Missions/Posts abroad with the concerned authorities of the host country to ensure that they are properly investigated and the perpetrators are punished."

"Indian Missions/Posts also take steps to maintain regular contact with Indian students enrolled in foreign universities in their jurisdictions and conduct pre-orientation sessions with them upon their arrival in foreign lands to brief them on potential challenges, risks, and precautions to be taken while studying overseas, including issue of advisories from time to time," the statement read.

"With the view to ensuring effective communication and timely support, Indian students are encouraged to connect with the local Indian Missions/Posts through various means, including the MADAD Portal of this Ministry, WhatsApp Groups created specifically for Indian students, Consular Camps, Open Houses, emergency hotlines etc.," the statement read further.

"Indian Missions/Posts also remain vigilant, particularly in countries affected by political instability, economic crises, and where the risks of students being misled or exploited may be higher. Any incident affecting Indian students are immediately raised with host Governments to ensure their safety and appropriate redressal. Consular assistance, including emergency medical support, temporary accommodation, and other essential services, is extended whenever needed. The Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) is utilised to support Indian nationals, including students, in times of distress and extend assistance when necessary."

"During emergencies, Government of India has undertaken large-scale evacuation operations to protect and bring home Indian nationals, including students. Notable recent evacuation operations include Operation Devi Shakti (Afghanistan), Operation Ganga (Ukraine), Operation Kaveri (Sudan), Operation Ajay (Israel) and Operation Sindhu (Israel and Iran). These efforts demonstrate Government of India's unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of Indian students abroad and towards protecting them from miscreants and unsafe security situations." (ANI)

